WATCH NHL Player Getting His Face Smacked During Match [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

Although hockey players often leave the ice with bloody faces only after heated clashes, this NHL player was just unlucky when his helmet could not save him from a random blow.

The third period of a NHL game between t he Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks turned bloody after Dallas' forward Tyler Pitlick accidently hit the opposing team's defender, Connor Murphy, in the face. Murphy was rushing to intercept the attacking Pitlick, but missed and skated right behind him getting in the way of his moving elbow. The strike seems to have went right under the shield of Murphy's helmet, leaving him with a bloody face.

Despite the heavy blow, the Blackhawks' defender got off relatively easy and managed to leave the ice of his own accord to get patched up by the doctors.