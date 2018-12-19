'That's Not Me': WATCH Mourinho Explain Why He Won’t Gossip About Man Utd

According to Mourinho, he isn’t fond of club managers who, after getting fired, start discussing the details of their sacking in public, and therefore he refuses to follow their example.

Mere hours after being sacked from his position as the manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho appeared reluctant to share the detail of the events related to this issue even as Sky Sports attempted to approach him for a comment.

When the reporter inquired if Mourinho has anything to say about the events that transpired during the “last 24 hours”, the latter replied that he has no intention of speaking about "anything that had happened in the club".

"Manchester United has a future without me, and I have a future without Manchester United, so why should I be sharing with you, or with the supporters, any of my feelings? It’s over", he said. "That’s me, and that that’s the way I’ve always been. And I was always very critical of managers who leave clubs, and then they come out and they speak about the details of what happened and who is to blame for in this kind of situation. That’s not me".

Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho on December 18, two days after the club suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of its bitter rival Liverpool.

In an official statement issued the following day, the club announced that "former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been appointed as caretaker manager" for the remainder of the season