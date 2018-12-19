Register
15:38 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, pictured with his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson

    The Baby-Faced Assassin: All You Need to Know About United Boss Solskjaer

    © AP Photo /
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named as Manchester United's caretaker manager until the end of the season. Sputnik profiles the new man in the dugout.

    After the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday, December 18, United's board made it clear they wanted to make a long-term appointment in the summer of 2019.

    So they have turned to the former United striker to take charge of the first team but it is highly unlikely he will get the job full-time in May.

    "Manchester United is in my heart and it's brilliant to be coming back in this role. I'm really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club," said the 45-year-old Norwegian on Wednesday, December 19.

    ​"Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles," said the club's vice chairman Ed Woodward.

    So who is Solskjaer?

    Solskjaer sharing a few words with fellow Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney
    © AP Photo /
    Solskjaer sharing a few words with fellow Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney

    Born in Kristiansund, the Norseman began playing football for his local club, Clausenengen before making a move to top Norwegian club Molde, for whom he scored 31 goals in 38 games.

    That phenomenal return earned him a £1.5 million move to Old Trafford in 1996.

    United outbid Hamburg, Cagliari and Manchester City for his services.

    ​Many pundits thought the 23-year-old Solskjaer might be too short (he is actually five feet 10 inches tall, but often looked smaller) and slight to be successful as a striker in the Premier League.

    But he would prove them wrong, scoring on his debut against Blackburn in August 1996 and going on to score 18 goals in that season, helping United retain the Premier League title.

    Nicknamed the "baby-faced assassin" for his youthful looks, he spent much of his time at the club as the third or fourth choice striker, behind Eric Cantona, Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke or Teddy Sheringham, or later behind Ruud van Nistelrooy who Sir Alex Ferguson chose to play up front on his own. 

    ​In February 1999 he came on as a substitute at Nottingham Forest and scored four goals in an 8-1 destruction.

    But he wrote his name in the history books during the 1999 Champions' League final against Bayern Munich in Barcelona.

    United were without two of their best players — Paul Scholes and Roy Keane — and it showed in the first half as Bayern stormed into the lead with a sixth minute goal from Mario Basler.

    Despite getting the "hairdryer" treatment from Sir Alex at half time United remained sluggish in the second half and looked like surrendering meekly until a double substitution.

    ​Sheringham came on in the 67th minute and Solskjaer was brought on with only nine minutes of the match left, and United still trailing 1-0.

    In the 90th minute Sheringham scrambled home an unlikely equaliser and the game looked destined for extra time. But Solskjaer had other ideas.

    With 40 seconds left of injury time David Beckham took a corner, Sheringham headed it down and the Norwegian poked the ball into the net, causing absolute pandemonium in the Nou Camp and on the streets of Manchester.

    There was no time for Bayern to come back and United won the Champions' League, becoming the first team in the Premier League era to win the triple — Premiership, FA Cup and Champions' League.

    ​A video of that goal was played on the United website on Wednesday morning, unwittingly giving the game away that Solskjaer had got the job.

    Ironically his first game in charge will be Saturday's trip to Cardiff, who he managed between January and September 2014.

    He failed to prevent them being relegated from the Premier League, and returned o Molde, who he managed between 2011 and 2014 and again between 2015 and this week.

    Related:

    Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Left the Club
    Paul Pogba Praises Manchester United Players, Mourinho for Their Trust in Him
    Rooney: Paul Pogba 'Needs to Prove' He Is Fit to 'Help Manchester United'
    Moneybags FC: How Far Can Dream Team Created by Manchester United Legends Go?
    Tags:
    manager, goal, football, Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Jose Mourinho, Manchester, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse