16:02 GMT +318 December 2018
    Conor McGregor reacts after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018

    'King is Back': UFC Fans Abuzz as McGregor Throws Out Teaser of 2019 Comeback

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Sport
    0 01

    Conor has been suspended by Nevada's regulatory authorities after a melee at UFC 229's main event on 6 October; he is to discover his punishment in January. The 30-year-old has earlier indicated that he would seek a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but there has been no official announcement so far.

    Conor McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, has hinted at a potential comeback to the octagon in 2019.

    "I am launching rockets in 19", The Notorious tweeted on Monday, sharing a photo of himself blasting a punching bag.

    A handful of MMA enthusiasts said that they were looking forward to the comeback of the flamboyant Irishman.

    The Irishman's latest bout was against Khabib Nurmagomedov in early October. The Russian grappler forced Conor to submit by a neck crank late in round 4, reclaiming the lightweight title and extending his unbeaten streak to 27 fights.

    Shortly after the fight, which ended with a mass brawl between Khabib and Conor's camps, McGregor said that he was "looking forward to the rematch". Khabib's father also said that his son was up for a rematch.

    It seems, however, that the prospects for another Conor-Khabib super clash remain vague. The Russian ace has shifted his attention to other rivals, challenging Floyd "Money" Mayweather, the retired undefeated WBA and WBC champion.

    READ MORE: Conor McGregor's Days in UFC May Be Numbered, Coach Alleges

    UFC president Dana White has earlier conjectured that Khabib could face MMA fighters Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier in the future, but also did not rule out a rematch with Conor.

    UFC Fighter Conor McGregor
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Conor McGregor Enjoys Luxurious Clothes and Cars for Free, Coach Says

    The two have been suspended and Nurmagomedov's purse was withheld after a post-fight melee that broke out after their October bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They are expected to appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission on 29 January, but they are reportedly negotiating toward a settlement deal to avoid a public hearing.

    Seconds after tapping out McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib leapt over the fence to target his rival's jiu-jitsu coach in the crowd, with the arena descending into mayhem. The melee marked the latest crescendo in relations between the two fighters, which got hot in April, when The Notorious shattered the window of a bus transporting Nurmagomedov and his team with a metal dolly, injuring lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.

    Tags:
    comeback, MMA, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Russia, Nevada, Ireland
