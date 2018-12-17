Russian Biathletes Under Doping Probe in Austria Leave State - Embassy

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russian biathletes, in respect of which the Austrian prosecutor's office is conducting a doping investigation, left Austria without hindrance, the Russian Embassy told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Russian biathlon team freely left the territory of Austria and headed to the Czech Republic for the next international competitions," the embassy said.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said that no proof of Russian biathletes' guilt in the doping case had been presented.

This comes after media reported last week that Austrian police arrived at the place where the Russian biathlon team was staying in the town of Hochfilzen and notified the team that several of its members faced doping charges.

The head of the Russian Biathlon Union has told Sputnik that the organization was notified of Austrian police looking into the Russian athletes.