Russian Female Handball Team Defeated, Still World's 'Most Beautiful' (PHOTOS)

Fresh from their victory over Romania during the semifinals, the Russian women’s handball team was unable to prevail over their French rivals in the final match of the European Women’s Handball Championships.
Two years earlier, the Russian ladies also managed to win gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, prompting their coach to exclaim that his team is also the "most beautiful" in the whole world.
And it appears that this assessment may remain accurate even today.
Daria Samokhina
Polina Kuznetsova
Anna Vyakhireva
Daria Dmitrieva
Elizaveta Malashenko
Anna Sen
