No Proof of Russian Biathletes' Guilt Presented, Ambassador to Austria Says

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said that no proof of Russian biathletes' guilt in the doping case had been presented, the Russian embassy's spokesman, Bulat Haydarov, told Sputnik.

Haydarov confirmed that on Friday, the embassy's lawyer in charge of the biathletes' case met with the representatives of the Austrian Prosecutor's Office in Vienna.

"Due to the facts which are currently known in connections with the situation around this investigation, launched by the Austrian law enforcement in relation to our athletes and our team's staff, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky says that no proof of guilt of our athletes has been provided," Haydarov said.

"The presumption of innocence is in place. There are no restrictions to the freedom of movement of the team members," Haydarov added.

Late on Wednesday, media reported that Austrian police arrived at the place where the Russian biathlon team was staying in the town of Hochfilzen and notified the team that several of its members faced doping charges. The head of the Russian Biathlon Union has told Sputnik that the organization was notified of Austrian police looking into the Russian athletes.