No Proof of Russian Biathletes' Guilt Presented, Ambassador to Austria Says

Haydarov confirmed that on Friday, the embassy's lawyer in charge of the biathletes' case met with the representatives of the Austrian Prosecutor's Office in Vienna.
"The presumption of innocence is in place. There are no restrictions to the freedom of movement of the team members," Haydarov added.
Late on Wednesday, media reported that Austrian police arrived at the place where the Russian biathlon team was staying in the town of Hochfilzen and notified the team that several of its members faced doping charges. The head of the Russian Biathlon Union has told Sputnik that the organization was notified of Austrian police looking into the Russian athletes.
