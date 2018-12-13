CSKA Moscow Thrash Real Madrid in Historic Champions League Victory

The Russian underdogs won their home UCL group stage match against the Spanish giants back in October, but the latest victory over Real Madrid, a 3-0 thrashing at the Bernabeu, was nevertheless still a shock result.

After failing to capitalize on several chances in the early stages of the game, Los Blancos conceded two goals in quick session before half time, and Icelandic midfielder Arnór Sigurðsson sealed the win, scoring CSKA’s third goal in the 73rd minute.

The result makes the Moscow-based club, who currently sit third in the Russian Premier League on 30 points, the first team to beat Real both home and away in the Champions League group stage.

Wednesday’s thrashing is also Real Madrid’s biggest ever home defeat in a European competition and their first group stage loss since 2009.

Football fanatics reacted to the shock result on social media, with some hailing CSKA’s performance, while others suggested Real’s woes are largely due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence.

Ronaldo Impact is real — Ali HUSSEIN (@mwalimu001) December 12, 2018

This picture speaks for itself… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4PHQ0O2Bla — Football Addict (@Footba77Addict) December 12, 2018

I love the russian spirit — Masaba vincent (@Masabavincent1) December 13, 2018

Just shows how influential Ronaldo was — Kev Coops (@kev_coops) December 12, 2018

Despite doing the double over Real, CSKA Moscow crashed out of the Champions League, finishing bottom of Group G on 7 points, level with Czech size Viktoria Plzen.

Real Madrid topped the group, while Serie A side Roma finished in second, progressing to the tournament’s knockout stage.

