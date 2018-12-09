Ex-Soviet Female Fighter Becomes UFC Champ for the First Time in History (VIDEO)

The fight, during which Shevchenko secured her championship title, became the 16th victory in her mixed martial arts career, which is marred by only three losses.

Valentina Shevchenko, a native of Kyrgyzstan and an MMA fighter known as 'Bullet' due to her speed in the ring, became the first-ever woman born in the USSR to win the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship title after she defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in Toronto.

The fight lasted five rounds and resulted in a decision victory for Shevchenko.

This victory set Shevchenko’s record at 16 wins and 3 losses, while Jedrzejczyk’s defeat became the third loss in her career against her 15 wins.