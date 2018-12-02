Russian National Football Team Drawn Into Group I in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

The draw ceremony of the qualifying round of the European Championship takes place on Sunday in Dublin.
Other opponents of the Russian team in Group I will be the teams of Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino.
The Russian national team was drawn from the second basket.
The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities across Europe, including St. Petersburg that will host three group-stage matches on June 13, 17 and 22, and a quarter-final match on July 3.
