Russian National Football Team Drawn Into Group I in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian national football team has been drawn into Group I for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament, where the Belgian team will be its top-ranked opponent.

The draw ceremony of the qualifying round of the European Championship takes place on Sunday in Dublin.

Other opponents of the Russian team in Group I will be the teams of Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Defending European football champion Portugal will play in Group B along with Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania and Luxembourg.

The Russian national team was drawn from the second basket.

The UEFA Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities across Europe, including St. Petersburg that will host three group-stage matches on June 13, 17 and 22, and a quarter-final match on July 3.