WATCH Tyson Fury's Miraculous 'Rise From the Dead' After Violent Knockdown

Although Tyson Fury failed to take the heavyweight WBC crown away from the undefeated American champ Deontay Wilder, he won praise among the multi-million boxing fandom for his "rise from the death" in last round.

Saturday's action-packed WBC heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles saw the Bronze Bomber floor his rival twice during the fight — but Fury managed to rise form the canvas both times.

For a couple of seconds in round 12, it seemed that Wilder destroyed Fury with a couple of brutal punches, sending him crushing onto the canvas. However, the undefeated Gypsy King miraculously stood up in the nick of time and beat the count.

The thrilling bout ended in a split draw, with Wilder retaining his WBC championship title for an eighth time. Opinions were divided on the judges' decision, however, with some claiming that Fury was robbed of one of the greatest comebacks in history despite two knockdowns.

What an amazing fight!! But it's just infuriating how Tyson Fury got robbed. Fury definitely won that fight. #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/F1kpdMUbUU — Mo (@ShittyPolymath) 2 декабря 2018 г.

Lennox Lewis sums it up. The judges are hired by the promoter. Simple as that. @Tyson_Fury was robbed after a near masterclass bar 3 rounds. — Al Roskell (@alroz1) 2 декабря 2018 г.

He was robbed.

But what an astonishing comeback fight by ⁦@Tyson_Fury⁩. We all thought he was done as he lay on the canvas in the 12th.

But somehow he got back up.

The Gipsy King is the real life Rocky Balboa: a warrior with incredible guts & a massive heart. 👊👍 pic.twitter.com/B9HLuR9Jii — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 2 декабря 2018 г.

Fury's incredible recovery inspired multiple references to The Undertaker, the WWE icon who also dramatically got up from a coffin and after a knockdown. An unknown WWE enthusiast even added The Undertaker's horror music theme to Tyson Fury's comeback clip.

Tyson Fury getting up in the 12th round to the Undertaker’s music is everything we needed 😂 pic.twitter.com/ntkTNKLpn2 — SQUAD XTRA (@squadxtra) 2 декабря 2018 г.

Stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan likened Fury's reanimation to Schwarzenegger's Terminator rebooting.