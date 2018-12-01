Ex-Playboy Model Seeks to Become Formula 1 Racer (PHOTOS)

The woman who became Germany’s Playmate of the Year a decade ago took part in her first motor racing season in 2011, and is now seeking to take her game up a notch by participating in the upcoming Formula 1 women-only series.

Doreen Seidel, a former Playboy model from Germany, has become one of the 55 drivers in the provisional list for Formula 1's all-female W Series.

After becoming Germany’s Playmate of the Year in 2009, Seidel eventually turned her attention towards motorsports, taking part in her first race in 2011.

According to the website news.com.au, the model-turned-racer alternated between endurance racing and sprints, and is now eager to “show what she can do” at the W Series, which is expected to kick off next year.