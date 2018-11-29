Undefeated Russian Female Fighter to Return to UFC After Two-Year Break (PHOTOS)

The UFC’s official Russian Twitter account has announced that Moldovan-born Russian mixed martial artist Aleksandra Albu will return to the octagon in January after a two-year hiatus.
Albu (7-0), known as ‘Stitch’, will face off US athlete Emily Whitmire (3-2) inside the Honda Centre at UFC 233 on 26 January, 2019 in Anaheim, California.
Albu made her debut in the UFC in April 2015, crushing her Polish opponent Izabela Badurek via a guillotine choke.
Due to an injury, she took a two-year break and returned to the octagon in July 2017 to defeat Kailin Curran via unanimous decision.
