UFC Head Reveals Khabib's Possible Future Opponents

The Russian athlete’s last bout ended up in a major post-fight melee between his team and the team of his opponent - Conor McGregor. Now both Khabib and McGregor are facing possible sanctions from a regulatory body - the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, discussed possible future opponents for current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in an interview with ESPN on 26 November.

According to him, by winning the bout against Conor McGregor in October, 2018, Khabib opened the way for encounters with Tony Ferguson (24 wins and 3 losses) and Dustin Poirier (24 wins and 5 losses) in the future. White also acknowledged the possibility of a rematch between McGregor and Khabib in the near future.

Still, he noted that these are only possibilities that will be discussed in detail only after the Nevada State Athletic Commission decides what punishment Khabib and McGregor are to receive for participating in their post-bout melee.

What Happened After the Notorious Khabib-McGregor Bout?

Following his victory against the Irish fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor's coach, allegedly in response to verbal insults. Several members of both fighters' teams were involved in the resulting clash.

Khabib's pay has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission until it determines his punishment. McGregor's pay was not suspended as the commission at first considered him the victim, but a video that surfaced later made the commission look into his actions as well.

The hearing regarding McGregor's and Khabib's violations is scheduled to take place in December. The commission could both fine and temporarily suspend each of the athletes.