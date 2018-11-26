WATCH Serbian Goalkeeper's Nightmare Come True as He Fails Completely

As Belgrade Partizan steamrolled Dinamo Vranje during the Serbian championship, the latter's goalkeeper made a mistake that one would definitely not expect to see from a professional.

Uros Djuric, the goalkeeper for Serbian Dinamo Vranje, not only failed to protect his team's goal from multiple attacks by the rival team — Belgrade Partizan, but in doing so managed to go viral by letting a ball slip not just through his hands, but also between his legs. The video showing the epic fail was published by a sports journalist.

Uros Duric with the goalkeeping error to end all goalkeeping errors to allow Partizan to take the lead today. pic.twitter.com/dp4NBdden7 — Richard Wilson (@timomouse) November 25, 2018

Djuric can be seen trying to catch the ball flying in a parabolic trajectory, but loses grasp of it in the last moment and at the same time fails to close the gap between his legs to save his team from letting in a goal.

The match ended 0-6 in favour of Partizan, which currently holds third place in the Serbian football rankings, while Dinamo Vranje slipped to the end of the score table.