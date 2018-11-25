Copa Libertadores Final Gets Postponed Again Over Team Bus Attack

Officials from the South American Football Confederation decided that “the conditions are not right for the final match”, as Boca Juniors’ players were left reeling after the Saturday attack on their bus.

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final match ended up being postponed for the second time this weekend as the players of one of the teams attempt to recover from a violent attack by their rival’s fans.

"The conditions are not right for the final match. That is why CONMEBOL has to take the decision to postpone the final of the Libertadores and to call a meeting of the presidents of both clubs to find a new date," Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), said.

The Libertadores Cup final match between Boca Juniors and River Plate was originally supposed to take place on Saturday in Buenos Aires when the bus carrying Boca’s players came under attack by their opponents’ fans, prompting CONMEBOL officials to reschedule the Sunday match.