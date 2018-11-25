Hockey Player Tastes Canadian Rival During NHL Match, Gets to Pay $5K (VIDEO)

French player Antoine Roussel, who plays for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, picked a fight with Canadian defender Marc-Édouard Vlasic from the San Jose Sharks during their recent match on November 23. When the referees tried to separate them, Vlasic apparently pulled the rival by the ear; the Canuck didn’t seem to like it and bit the Shark in response.
Here’s @Vlasic44 getting his hand bit at the end of tonight’s #SJSharks win. pic.twitter.com/33tRTeZm3X— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) 24 ноября 2018 г.
A journalist covering the Sharks, who won 4-0, later posted on Twitter that the bite left a mark on Vlasic’s left hand.
While others slammed the biter for going too far and his club, demanding they would be punished, others have taken Roussel’s side and insisted that Vlasic had to pay for ear-pulling, too.
Don’t wanna be bit? Don’t pull hair or grab ears and twist. Like comeon pickle.— Gritty Bruce Wayne (@mstad101) 24 ноября 2018 г.
However there were those who just enjoyed themselves, joking and posting memes.
Roussel said Vlasic tasted slightly sour and salty. pic.twitter.com/akglRJNhau— Random Human (@randomalley) 24 ноября 2018 г.
Hey @NHL @NHLPlayerSafety we’ve got a biter. pic.twitter.com/RAgYPjpqGd— Drew Cormier (@DrewCormier) 24 ноября 2018 г.
24 ноября 2018 г.
24 ноября 2018 г.
READ MORE: Hockey Great Ovechkin Brings Cancer Survivor Fan to Tears With Touching Message
Eventually, the NHL ruled to punish the biter and fine him. For getting the taste of the adversary, Roussel is to pay $5,000.
Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for biting San Jose’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) 24 ноября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)