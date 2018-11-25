Hockey Player Tastes Canadian Rival During NHL Match, Gets to Pay $5K (VIDEO)

Ice hockey is widely considered a violent sport and brawls are not rare on the rink. However, players from the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks managed to make their clash stand out when one of them got bit in the heat of the action. The epic moment was caught on video.

French player Antoine Roussel, who plays for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, picked a fight with Canadian defender Marc-Édouard Vlasic from the San Jose Sharks during their recent match on November 23. When the referees tried to separate them, Vlasic apparently pulled the rival by the ear; the Canuck didn’t seem to like it and bit the Shark in response.

​A journalist covering the Sharks, who won 4-0, later posted on Twitter that the bite left a mark on Vlasic’s left hand.

While others slammed the biter for going too far and his club, demanding they would be punished, others have taken Roussel’s side and insisted that Vlasic had to pay for ear-pulling, too.

Don’t wanna be bit? Don’t pull hair or grab ears and twist. Like comeon pickle. — Gritty Bruce Wayne (@mstad101) 24 ноября 2018 г.

​However there were those who just enjoyed themselves, joking and posting memes.

Roussel said Vlasic tasted slightly sour and salty. pic.twitter.com/akglRJNhau — Random Human (@randomalley) 24 ноября 2018 г.

​​Eventually, the NHL ruled to punish the biter and fine him. For getting the taste of the adversary, Roussel is to pay $5,000.