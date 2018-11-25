WATCH Muay Thai Fighter Crush Referee With Vicious Head Kick

Full-contact combat sports are full of dangers, but the ref, who is front and centre of the fight, is usually able to monitor the action safely. However, a recent bout in Thailand was an exception, with the referee hitting the canvas before the defeated fighter.

Chinese fighter Gou Dakui was about to punch his way to a second-round victory over Thai Super X Sitsontidech when he accidentally knocked out the ref with a brutal kick to his face.

Dakui apparently failed to notice his gaffe and raised his arms in a gesture of triumph in the neutral corner while the poor ref was receiving medical attention. When he saw what the fuss was about, he got down on his knees to apologise to the man.

Crazy scenes unfolded at todays Max Muay Thai, as Gou Dakui knocks out both his opponent and referee at the same time. pic.twitter.com/jfrFeVsPo6 — Yodsanan (@_Yodsanan) 24 ноября 2018 г.

Another referee waved the fight off and declared a knockout victory in Dakui's favour.