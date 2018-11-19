Real Madrid Reportedly Considering Kane, Falcao & Ibrahimovic to Bolster Attack

The serial Champions League winners have had an uncharacteristically poor start to the season, and are currently down in sixth place in the La Liga standings after 12 matches.

Real Madrid are considering several options to bolster their attack in the upcoming winter transfer window, with Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Monaco forward Radamel Falcao reportedly high on their list of targets.

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has again been linked to the club, after it was reported they were considering him as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement back in October.

With Tottenham Hotspur increasingly under financial strain, as the construction of the club’s new stadium drag on and the owners seemingly continue to be reluctant to inject funds to compete with Europe’s top clubs for signings, they may struggle to turn down a generous offer for Kane.

With Tottenham Hotspur increasingly under financial strain, as the construction of the club's new stadium drag on and the owners seemingly continue to be reluctant to inject funds to compete with Europe's top clubs for signings, they may struggle to turn down a generous offer for Kane.

Los Blancos have struggled to pick up goals in the post-Ronaldo era, though their on-the-pitch performance has improved after the board sacked manager Julen Lopetegui.

Football fanatics reacted to the rumoured transfers on social media, suggesting the club is becoming increasingly desperate, with one user even mockingly suggesting they should sign English striker Wayne Rooney, who recently moved to the MLS.

🤔😂 Real Madrid are apparently eyeing up Ibrahimovic and Radamel Falcao to sort out their striker problems.



This Ronaldo transfer has got them rattled.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/GfkvGDHAUl — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) November 19, 2018

Real sold Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the pre-season transfer window for a Serie A record fee of around $130 million.

After failing to score in his first few matches in Italy, Ronaldo’s fortunes turned around, and he currently sits second in the league’s top scorers’ standings having bagged eight goals and five assists.

