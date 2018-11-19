Register
    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

    Real Madrid Reportedly Considering Kane, Falcao & Ibrahimovic to Bolster Attack

    The serial Champions League winners have had an uncharacteristically poor start to the season, and are currently down in sixth place in the La Liga standings after 12 matches.

    Real Madrid are considering several options to bolster their attack in the upcoming winter transfer window, with Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Monaco forward Radamel Falcao reportedly high on their list of targets.

    Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has again been linked to the club, after it was reported they were considering him as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement back in October.

    READ MORE: Real Madrid Goalkeeper Navas Reportedly Looking to Join Ronaldo at Juventus

    With Tottenham Hotspur increasingly under financial strain, as the construction of the club’s new stadium drag on and the owners seemingly continue to be reluctant to inject funds to compete with Europe’s top clubs for signings, they may struggle to turn down a generous offer for Kane.

    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Anthony Devlin
    Tottenham Become First Premier League Club to Make No New Signings in Transfer Window
    Meanwhile, with Monaco suffering a disastrous opening quarter of the season, down in 19th and facing the prospect of relegation from Ligue 1, it wouldn’t be surprising if Falcao decided to jump ship.

    Los Blancos have struggled to pick up goals in the post-Ronaldo era, though their on-the-pitch performance has improved after the board sacked manager Julen Lopetegui.

    Football fanatics reacted to the rumoured transfers on social media, suggesting the club is becoming increasingly desperate, with one user even mockingly suggesting they should sign English striker Wayne Rooney, who recently moved to the MLS.

     

    Real sold Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the pre-season transfer window for a Serie A record fee of around $130 million.

    After failing to score in his first few matches in Italy, Ronaldo’s fortunes turned around, and he currently sits second in the league’s top scorers’ standings having bagged eight goals and five assists.

    READ MORE: Real Madrid Sack Manager Over Dismal Start to the Season, Barcelona Thrashing

