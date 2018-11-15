Russian Ice Skating Champ Left Almost Topless Due to Costume Mishap (PHOTO)

Russian figure skater Liza Tuktamysheva drove social media crazy stripping at a gala performance in Canada to Britney Spears’ 2004 hit Toxic, finishing her dance wearing only a bra and a tiny skirt. During the competition in Japan, she ended up just one clip away from skating half-naked.

Russia’s 2015 world figure skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who is enjoying a victorious comeback after a 3-year-long medal draught, has teased her fans with another racy medal-winning performance.

At October’s Grand Prix in Canada, Tuktamysheva, one of the few skaters in the world capable of performing a triple Axel jump, made headlines beyond the world of sports with a an edgy tribute to pop princess Britney Spears. Skating to her hit Toxic at the gala, she chose a stewardess persona and took off her jacket just several moments into the performance.

Елизавета ТУКТАМЫШЕВА [ "TOXIC" ] КЛАССНЫЙ НОМЕР! ГАЛА 2018 КАНАДА, Elizaveta TUKTAMYSHEVA https://t.co/tj6UDUQSL1 — Viktor (@Shekhovtsov) 29 октября 2018 г.

Less than two weeks later, she snatched a bronze medal at the NHK Trophy competition in Hiroshima, Japan, and made viewers hold their breath during its gala programme. A wardrobe malfunction could have made her racy performance even edgier. After she stripped, it turned out that almost all her bra clips had come unhooked.

Fans noticed the mishap and shared the photo proof with Tuktamysheva online.

"I'll never let go, Liza. I'll never Let go." pic.twitter.com/wlCavg1MzT — 💛 Yuzuru's Yellow Bear Cub 💛 (@hanyudab) 13 ноября 2018 г.

​She responded with a joking sigh of relief that this piece of her costume didn’t betray her.