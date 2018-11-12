WATCH: Formula 1 Racer Confront "Idiot" Who Cost Him the Brazilian Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen aggressively confronted Force India’s Esteban Ocon and was caught on camera; the other driver had collided with his vehicle, preventing him from winning the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was poised to claim victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday when Force India’s Esteban Ocon attempted to pass (unlap) him and collided with the would-be winner's vehicle, causing him to go into a tailspin.

The incensed Max Verstappen responded by saying "What a f****** idiot," according to The Telegraph. He later physically confronted the other driver, pushing him several times. Ocon, although unrepentant about his move on the track, was not up for a fight, and his rival stormed off.

The FIA summoned the pair following the incident, and announced that "while sympathetic to Verstappen’s passion, the Stewards determined that it is the obligation of sportsmen at this level to act appropriately and as role models to other drivers at all levels and found that Verstappen failed in this respect."

The racer was slapped with two days of public service as a penalty.

The accident made Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton the winner of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Despite the incident, Verstappen still managed to finish second. Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen took third place third while Australia's Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo came in fourth, according to Fox Sports.