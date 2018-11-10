Women Allowed to Attend Asian Champions League Final in Tehran (PHOTO)

Hundreds of Iranian women have attended the Asia Champions League final in Tehran, Iran's semi-official Isna news agency reported.
The game took place at Tehran's Azadi Stadium at 18:30 local time (15:00 GMT) between Iran's Persepolis and Japan's Kashima Antlers football clubs (0-2).
FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, along with Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar attended the match as well.
Iranian women flock to Azadi Stadium to watch #ACLFinal! pic.twitter.com/YiQgn95wyY— #ACLFinal (@TheAFCCL) 10 ноября 2018 г.
Iran's law banning women from attending football stadiums was introduced after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as the idea of men and women watching football games together was considered un-Islamic.
The 2019 Asian Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 5 January to 1 February 2019.
