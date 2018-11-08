Register
18:59 GMT +308 November 2018
    Football Soccer - Premier League - Swansea City vs Manchester United - Swansea, Britain - August 19, 2017 Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates after the match

    Man Utd Achieve Late Comeback to Hand Juventus First Defeat of the Season

    © REUTERS / Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    The serial Serie A champions were heavy favourites to win the match, having already defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.

    Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday evening, with the Red Devils launching a late comeback in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage to end Juve’s unbeaten streak.

    Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goal in 65th minute, his first UCL goal this season, gave Juventus the lead, but home fans were left stunned after Man Utd scored two goals in quick succession in the dying minutes of the game.

    READ MORE: Juventus Reportedly Looking to Sign Star Man Utd Goalie De Gea on Free Transfer

    Fans have reacted to the shock triumph on social media, hailing the Red Devils’ performance and manager Jose Mourinho for his late-game tactics.

    Despite the defeat, Juventus still top Group H on nine points, in a very strong position to progress to the tournament’s knockout stages.

    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and Juventus, at the Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018
    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    'CR5.5': Italian Media Ridicule Ronaldo Over Goalless Opening Spell at Juventus
    Pundits believe the club bought Ronaldo to Turin in the pre-season transfer window primarily to bolster their chances of winning the UEFA Champions League, after coming so close to doing so in recent campaigns.

    United sit in second position and are guaranteed to get past the group stage if they win their remaining two fixtures against Valencia and Young Boys.

    In the Italian top flight, Serie A, Juve also top the standings, six points clear of Napoli after achieving ten wins and a draw.

    Next, they face AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday in what is likely to be a tough match, though bookmakers have put Juventus as hot favourites to grab three points.

    READ MORE: 'Men Against Boys': Pundits and Fans Ridicule Man Utd’s Woeful Performance

