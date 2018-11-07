Register
17:23 GMT +307 November 2018
    Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar gestures during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Malaga CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on November 19, 2016

    La Liga Official Accuses Manchester City & PSG of 'Cheating'

    © AFP 2018 / LLUIS GENE
    UEFA implemented its financial fair play (FFP) regulations in 2011 in a bid to curb excessive spending by clubs, though some have questioned their effectiveness, with clubs accusing each other of breaching of the rules.

     

    A senior La Liga official has accused Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain of “cheating”, following documents leaked by German magazine Der Spiegel suggesting both sides have been manipulating transactions to breach FFP rules.

    Joris Evers, La Liga’s chief communications officer, called on UEFA to adopt a more robust approach and sanction teams violating the rules.

    READ MORE: Bayern Munich Boss Scolds Football Economics as Transfer Fees Go Crazy

    "The football leaks documents appear to confirm what we have been saying for years. Both PSG and Manchester City are cheating and should be sanctioned. We certainly hope UEFA will take the right decisions and enforce Financial Fair Play rules, but we don't have full confidence that they will.”

    Moreover, Mr. Evers even vowed to lodge a complaint with the EU competition regulators if UEFA doesn’t “act.”

    An Adidas soccer ball on the field prior to the 2018 MLS All Star Game between the MLS All-Stars and Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    © REUTERS / John David Mercer / USA TODAY Sports
    Bayern Munich Boss Scolds Football Economics as Transfer Fees Go Crazy
    Specifically, the two top-flight clubs were accused of overvaluing sponsorship deals to keep their finances compliant with FFP rules.

    The regulation aims to prevent wealthy teams from gaining an unfair advantage over their competitors by simply going on exorbitant spending sprees.

    In practical terms, the rules prohibit clubs from spending more than the revenue they bring in from ticket sales, sponsorship, merchandizing, and other income streams.

    Rival clubs have repeatedly claimed that Man City and PSG have only achieved on-the-pitch success in recent years due to their owners’ deep pockets.

    Indeed, City’s current exceptional squad is the product of years of investment, after Deputy UAE PM Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan purchased the club and bolstered its finances in 2008.

    PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), has also spent hundreds of millions of euros buying top footballers, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, in a bid to dominate Ligue 1 and lift the Champions League trophy.  

    READ MORE: 'Crybaby': Neymar Trolls Viewers After Scoring for PSG (VIDEO)

     

