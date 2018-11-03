'Where Are You?' Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Floyd Mayweather With VIDEO

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather thrilled the Internet last month after accepting Russian UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov’s call for a matchup.

Undefeated lightweight fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has uploaded a video to his Instagram showing Floyd Mayweather entering and going the round of the octagon.

READ MORE: 'It's Never Happening': Ex-UFC Star Schaub Rules Out Khabib-Floyd Bout

He tagged the US boxing champ, with the caption “Where are you?” and an illustrious hashtag #27vs50, which refers to the wins in their fight records.

Last month, Nurmagomedov defeated Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor via submission, extending his unbeaten record in the UFC to 27-0.

41-year-old Mayweather, who retired after beating the same Irish athlete last year, boasts a perfect 50-0 record.

In mid-October, Mayweather agreed to a bout with Nurmagomedov, suggesting that they would take the fight to the boxing ring rather than the octagon, because it was Khabib who “called me out.”

Khabib’s challenge was posted by boxing manager Dehuang Blake via Instagram in wake of his dramatic win against McGregor:

"Hey, let’s go, Floyd. We have to fight now. 50-0 vs. 27-0. Two guys never lose. Let’s go. Why not? Because in the jungle [there is] only one king. Only one king. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor, but I drop him easily,” Nurmagomedov said.