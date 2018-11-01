Neymar Breaks into Falsetto, Leaving Netizens Covering Their Ears

The star Brazilian forward and one of the world’s highest-paid footballers has already been ridiculed for his theatrics on the pitch. Now it’s his singing that’s turning heads, as his vocals pale in comparison to his skills on the pitch and acting chops.

The multi-million-dollar forward, signed by PSG for a record-breaking sum of $264 million in 2017, has shocked his Instagram followers, posting with several clips of him singing. While he gets an “A” for effort, let’s just say he shouldn’t quit his day job.

It all began when 18-year-old Brazilian rising football star Vinícius Júnior, playing for Real Madrid posted his cover version of Felipe Araujo’s hit Atrasadinha on his Instagram account. He would later delete his vocal attempts, but the PSG top player apparently decided to mock Júnior and challenged him to a “sing-off”. Neymar also recruited his fellow player from PSG and the Brazilian national team, Marquinhos, for the spoof.

This didn’t go unnoticed by Vinícius Júnior, who responded, but refused to sing.

​Neymar didn’t want to leave it like this.

O Neymar continua querendo fazer o nome dele em cima do Vinicius Jr.



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nMIK0HxjSC

​The ball is in Vinícius’ court now, but he hasn’t responded to the challenge yet.

Meanwhile, netizens are discussing Neymar’s singing skills. It’s not getting “two thumbs up”, to be frank.

Neymar’s singing always has me in stitches! But singing with a sore throat 🤣🙈 @neymarjr — Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) 30 октября 2018 г.