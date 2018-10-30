Skater Heats Ice With Strip Dance in Canada, Sending Fans Into Meltdown (VIDEO)

Russia’s 2015 world figure skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva spiced up her victorious comeback after a medal draught with a provocative gala dance at the Skate Canada Grand Prix. Tuktamysheva, one of the few skaters in the world capable of performing a triple Axel jump, won the women’s competition, outperforming another Russian star, Evgeniya Medvedeva.
However, it was Elizaveta’s exhibition performance that may have recruited her new fans outside the figure skating community. She decided to pay tribute to pop princess Britney Spears, choosing her hit Toxic and a stewardess persona for the gala. Several moments into the performance, the gold medalist took off her jacket, and finished the program wearing only a bra and a tiny skirt.
Елизавета ТУКТАМЫШЕВА [ "TOXIC" ] КЛАССНЫЙ НОМЕР! ГАЛА 2018 КАНАДА, Elizaveta TUKTAMYSHEVA https://t.co/tj6UDUQSL1— Viktor (@Shekhovtsov) 29 октября 2018 г.
She didn’t only tease the guests of the gala show, but also her followers on Twitter.
Thank you for being with Empress Airlines. Hope to see you soon— Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@TuktikLiza) 28 октября 2018 г.
She also joked about Medvedeva’s edgy dance, who skated in a silky slip dress during the gala.
— Zhenya, lets heat up this place tomorrow at exhibitions?— Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@TuktikLiza) 28 октября 2018 г.
— Challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/wrV6Ef2T6T
The performance stunned her fans.
She took off her jacket mid cantilever Liza did what had to be done pic.twitter.com/xOyGQXyaR4— lεαh🍡 (@flutzafana) 28 октября 2018 г.
elizaveta tuktamysheva has the most powerful chaotic evil energy— 🕊 (@vehronas) 30 октября 2018 г.
You girls left me like pic.twitter.com/fEL7smD81F— Jaime Stark ⛸ (@JaimeStark_EM) 29 октября 2018 г.
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (RUS) bringing new fans to the sport #ElizavetaTuktamysheva #SCI18 pic.twitter.com/HR07sRTfvV— Magia Gelada (@MagiaGelada) 28 октября 2018 г.
Toxic by Liza Tuktamysheva was all I hoped for and even more than I could have ever hoped for— ОРЛОВ, ОНА ЛЮБИТ ВАС (@JeliKurtina) 28 октября 2018 г.
