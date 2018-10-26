New Undefeated Opponent for Khabib's Next UFC Fight Emerges?

Despite the ongoing investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission into the case of a post-match melee involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and a possible suspension of the Russian fighter, talk about his next fight hasn’t stopped for a moment.

Former One FC and Bellator Welterweight champion Ben Askren, who is expected to switch to the UFC in the near future, has challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov to a fight in the UFC Welterweight division. In a tweet, he suggested that the fight would determine "the best MMA grappler on planet earth."

And @TeamKhabib I’ll meet you at 165 to determine the best MMA grappler on planet earth! You just name the time and send location. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

Khabib, who recently defended his UFC lightweight champion title, hasn't responded yet. He is currently under investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his role in a melee that erupted after his bout with Conor McGregor. The commission is expected to determine his fine and suspension terms for the violation at a hearing in December 2018. Until then, Khabib won't be permitted to fight in the UFC.

READ MORE: McGregor and Khabib Suspension Over Post-Bout Fight Prolonged to December

Askren's challenge comes hot on the heels after news that two major mixed martial arts promotion companies, the UFC and One FC, will exchange fighters from their respective rosters. While Askren will join the UFC, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrius Johnson will switch to One FC.

Both Khabib and Askren remain undefeated. The Russian fighter has won 27 fights, 8 of them by knockout and 9 by submission, while Askren has won 18 matches, 6 by knockout and 5 by submission.