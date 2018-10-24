'Outwrestled Like a Real Child': Khabib's Manager Hammers 'Weak Soul' McGregor

The manager of reigning UFC lightweight titleholder Nurmagomedov forayed into his conflict with Conor McGregor, claiming that the Irish MMA star won't have a rematch if it doesn't bring in $100 million.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, tore to shreds Conor McGregor's round-by-round analysis of his loss to Khabib in their recent UFC 229 super fight.

According to Abdelaziz, his lengthy, bellicose Instagram post was addressed to the "weak soul" Irishman and his "sorry ass team."

He insisted that The Notorious was "outgrappled and outwrestled like a real child," despite McGregor claiming that he was doing well against Khabib before his pivotal right-hand punch in round 2.

The Russian grappler's manager mocked Conor's submission with a neck crank late into the fourth round, which extended Khabib's unbeaten UFC run to 27 wins.

"God put mercy in Khabib's heart and decided to show the world you're a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn't even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1: try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap."

"Now if you can't make us $100 million, we know you can go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch," Abdelaziz said. "Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol, especially after all the sh*t you talked," he ranted, referring to McGregor's own label of whiskey, Proper No. Twelve.

Khabib's victory over The Notorious was tainted by a post-match brawl, which broke out as Khabib leapt over the octagon fence to target McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach in the crowd, plunging the T-Mobile Arena into chaos. The UFC held Nurmagomedov's $2 million guaranteed purse pending an investigation into the brawl.

This marked the climax of their personal feud, which first made headlines in April, when the Irish fighter hurled a metal dolly through the window of a bus transporting Nurmagomedov and his team, shattering glass and injuring lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.

Less than two weeks after tapping out McGregor and retaining the belt, Nurmagomedov called out the American boxing star Floyd ‘Money' Mayweather, who had retired from sports in 2017 after beating The Notorious.

Mayweather has agreed to a match-up with Khabib, who discussed on Tuesday the possibility of a Mayweather super fight with Umar Kremlev, the head of the Russian Boxing Federation. According to Khabib, they want to organize the bout at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. He promised to attract 100,000 spectators and also set a world record for pay-per-view sales.