18:03 GMT +324 October 2018
    Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena

    'Outwrestled Like a Real Child': Khabib's Manager Hammers 'Weak Soul' McGregor

    © REUTERS / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    Sport
    110

    The manager of reigning UFC lightweight titleholder Nurmagomedov forayed into his conflict with Conor McGregor, claiming that the Irish MMA star won't have a rematch if it doesn't bring in $100 million.

    Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, tore to shreds Conor McGregor's round-by-round analysis of his loss to Khabib in their recent UFC 229 super fight.

    According to Abdelaziz, his lengthy, bellicose Instagram post was addressed to the "weak soul" Irishman and his "sorry ass team."

    He insisted that The Notorious was "outgrappled and outwrestled like a real child," despite McGregor claiming that he was doing well against Khabib before his pivotal right-hand punch in round 2.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    First of all the champion @khabib_nurmagomedov is too busy enjoying his life and his family and does not give a shit what anyone says but this is my response to this weak soul, him and his sorry ass team already making some stupid ass excuses. 1) When a man gets held against his will and listens to you gasp for air, hopeless on your back how do you win a fight? If this was a street fight you’d be done. You got out grappled and out wrestled, looking like a little child. 2) Second round — the wrestler/grappler out struck you and hit you with a K Bomb and put you on your ass, taken down and hit with missile strikes from the guard and getting smashed in front of your whole family & crew. 3) Khabib stood the whole round with you to make a point that you’re a front runner. If you can knock someone else you give up like you did 5 times in your fighting career. THEN YOU MENTIONED THIS IS ONLY BUSINESS YOU PUT YOUR WHITE FLAG IN THE MIDDLE OF BATTLE 4th round — God put mercy in Khabibs heart and decided to show the world you’re a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn’t even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1 try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap. It’s embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses. Now If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch. Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the shit you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill

    Публикация от Ali —----> Team Renzo Gracie (@aliabdelaziz000) 23 Окт 2018 в 1:55 PDT

    The Russian grappler's manager mocked Conor's submission with a neck crank late into the fourth round, which extended Khabib's unbeaten UFC run to 27 wins.

    READ MORE: 'Conor Gone Delusional': McGregor Roasted Online for Comments on Loss to Khabib

    "God put mercy in Khabib's heart and decided to show the world you're a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn't even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1: try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap."

    "Now if you can't make us $100 million, we know you can go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch," Abdelaziz said. "Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol, especially after all the sh*t you talked," he ranted, referring to McGregor's own label of whiskey, Proper No. Twelve.

    Khabib's victory over The Notorious was tainted by a post-match brawl, which broke out as Khabib leapt over the octagon fence to target McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach in the crowd, plunging the T-Mobile Arena into chaos. The UFC held Nurmagomedov's $2 million guaranteed purse pending an investigation into the brawl.

    Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, punches Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    'Hats Off to You': Khabib Wins Praises as He Fends Off McGregor's Post-Match Speech in Just 3 Words

    This marked the climax of their personal feud, which first made headlines in April, when the Irish fighter hurled a metal dolly through the window of a bus transporting Nurmagomedov and his team, shattering glass and injuring lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.

    Less than two weeks after tapping out McGregor and retaining the belt, Nurmagomedov called out the American boxing star Floyd ‘Money' Mayweather, who had retired from sports in 2017 after beating The Notorious.

    Mayweather has agreed to a match-up with Khabib, who discussed on Tuesday the possibility of a Mayweather super fight with Umar Kremlev, the head of the Russian Boxing Federation. According to Khabib, they want to organize the bout at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. He promised to attract 100,000 spectators and also set a world record for pay-per-view sales.

    Tags:
    MMA, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Russia
    Multimedia

    Votre message a été envoyé!
