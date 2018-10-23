'Truth Comes First': Ronaldo Denies Rape Allegation Ahead of Man Utd Clash

The Portuguese star has been under scrutiny after a 34-year-old woman publicly accused him of raping her in 2009, driving down Juventus’ share price and putting a mammoth sponsorship deal with Nike in jeopardy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has said his legal team is “confident” he will be cleared of any wrongdoing, following up from his previous remark of him having a “clear conscience” about the matter.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of Juventus’ away UEFA Champions League group stage game against Manchester United, Ronaldo said, “I know that I’m [an] example. I know, 100%. On the pitch and outside the pitch. So, I’m a happy man. I am blessed.”

READ MORE: Real Madrid Sues Newspaper Over Claims It Forced Ronaldo to Pay Off Accuser

When asked about the matter again, Ronaldo chuckled and responded, “Again, you didn’t listen [to] what I said. I’m happy man. We did the statement two weeks ago… if I’m not wrong. So, I’m glad. Of course, I’m not going to lie… My lawyers are confident, and I am too.”

“Of course, the truth always comes first.”

The woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo, Kathryn Mayorga, insists he sent “fixers” who paid her $375,000 to not go public about the incident.

© AFP 2018 / ODD ANDERSEN Netizens Dub Marcelo's Reported Juventus Transfer Request the 'Ronaldo Effect'

Ronaldo’s legal team have reportedly acknowledged the existence of the settlement but insist it “by no means” serves as a confession of guilt.

The Portuguese forward left Real Madrid at the end of last season in a shock transfer to Juventus, ending a long, successful spell at the Bernabeu.

The serial Serie A champions face Manchester United on Tuesday evening at Old Trafford, and Ronaldo is expected to feature in the lineup against his former club.

READ MORE: Real Madrid Reportedly Looking to Sign Ibrahimovic as Ronaldo’s Replacement