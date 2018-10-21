Maria Sharapova About to Lose Her Multimillion-Dollar Deal With Nike - Reports

The contract between Sharapova and Nike was signed twenty years ago when she was only 11, and helped catapult the tennis player to the top of the list of the world’s highest-paid athletes.

Famous Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova may soon witness the end of her lucrative contract with sportswear giant Nike.

As The Sun reveals, Sharapova herself told her friends that Nike won’t renew the contract with her when it expires at the end of the year.

The deal, which was signed when Sharapova was only 11-years old, is reportedly worth about $10 million annually, and allowed her to dominate the list of the highest-paid female athletes until this very day.

However, in 2016 Nike suspended the contract for several months after Sharapova tested positive for meldonium, but the deal was reinstated after an anti-doping tribunal found that the tennis player had not intentionally broken the rules.

According to the sources cited by the newspaper, Sharapova is now hoping to strike a deal with Adidas, though the German company is now reportedly moving to sign an agreement with Naomi Osaka, the winner of US Open 2018.