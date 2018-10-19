Ex-Boxer Slams McGregor as 'P**sy', 'Quitter' Following Defeat to Khabib

A retired boxer has taken aim at Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s dramatic defeat to the Russian UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, at UFC 229 almost two weeks ago.

Speaking to IFL TV, former boxer Paulie Malignaggi launched into a fiery rant, having branded Conor McGregor a quitter after he was forced to tap out in the fourth round of his match against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas nearly two weeks ago.

“I already know what he [McGregor] is gonna do, you know, he’s a quitter, you can’t take that out of him, you can’t train that out of him, you can’t beat that out of him… you can beat that in to him, but you’re gonna beat that out of him. This is the kind of guy that grinds you, and because he’s the sort of guy that grinds you if there’s quitting you’re always gonna be a quitter,” Malignaggi told IFL TV.

Malignaggi, whose rivalry with the Notorious dates back to a sparring session the two had during the MMA star’s preparations for his bout with Floyd Mayweather last year, went on to say that the Irish “have a lot of pride” and “are typically fighters to the core”:

“So I don’t know how you can be proud of such a b**ch, you know, like this guy has always been such a b**ch, it’s not like ‘oh, man, we did not expect him to quit like that.’ We win and we lose, but we go out like fighters, we go out like men, we go out with dignity, that’s what competition is… but go out like a man, don’t look to make contracts in the middle of the fight like ‘It was just business, don’t hurt me’ you p**sy,” he said.

“I’d rather you chop my head off than give you the satisfaction of crying to you like a b**ch in the fight while we still have to come out in the next round, that was unbelievable,” he continued.

While it remains unclear what actually happened between the two athletes, it seems obvious that Malignaggi isn’t Conor’s number one fan:

“I cringed for him when I saw the audio on my phone on social media, I was like ‘oh my God, what a p**sy’… who begs their opponent to take it easy on them in the middle of the fight? Have you ever heard of anything like that? I’ve never heard of anything like that in my life, to be honest.”

The boxer, who announced his retirement in March 2017 at the age of 36, joined the McGregor camp after the Irish star announced his bout against undefeated Mayweather, although left the team shortly after rumors of a violent sparring session between Malignaggi and McGregor.