Register
18:13 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UFC Fighter Conor McGregor

    Ex-Boxer Slams McGregor as 'P**sy', 'Quitter' Following Defeat to Khabib

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A retired boxer has taken aim at Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s dramatic defeat to the Russian UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, at UFC 229 almost two weeks ago.

    Speaking to IFL TV, former boxer Paulie Malignaggi launched into a fiery rant, having branded Conor McGregor a quitter after he was forced to tap out in the fourth round of his match against Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas nearly two weeks ago.

    “I already know what he [McGregor] is gonna do, you know, he’s a quitter, you can’t take that out of him, you can’t train that out of him, you can’t beat that out of him… you can beat that in to him, but you’re gonna beat that out of him. This is the kind of guy that grinds you, and because he’s the sort of guy that grinds you if there’s quitting you’re always gonna be a quitter,” Malignaggi told IFL TV.

    READ MORE: Users Disappointed as UFC Disqualifies Russian Fighter Who Attacked McGregor

    Malignaggi, whose rivalry with the Notorious dates back to a sparring session the two had during the MMA star’s preparations for his bout with Floyd Mayweather last year, went on to say that the Irish “have a lot of pride” and “are typically fighters to the core”:

    “So I don’t know how you can be proud of such a b**ch, you know, like this guy has always been such a b**ch, it’s not like ‘oh, man, we did not expect him to quit like that.’ We win and we lose, but we go out like fighters, we go out like men, we go out with dignity, that’s what competition is… but go out like a man, don’t look to make contracts in the middle of the fight like ‘It was just business, don’t hurt me’ you p**sy,” he said.

    “I’d rather you chop my head off than give you the satisfaction of crying to you like a b**ch in the fight while we still have to come out in the next round, that was unbelievable,” he continued.

    While it remains unclear what actually happened between the two athletes, it seems obvious that Malignaggi isn’t Conor’s number one fan:

    “I cringed for him when I saw the audio on my phone on social media, I was like ‘oh my God, what a p**sy’… who begs their opponent to take it easy on them in the middle of the fight? Have you ever heard of anything like that? I’ve never heard of anything like that in my life, to be honest.”

    The boxer, who announced his retirement in March 2017 at the age of 36, joined the McGregor camp after the Irish star announced his bout against undefeated Mayweather, although left the team shortly after rumors of a violent sparring session between Malignaggi and McGregor.

    Related:

    Fan From Dublin Tells How He Protected McGregor in Post-Khabib Fight Melee
    Users Disappointed as UFC Disqualifies Russian Fighter Who Attacked McGregor
    You'd Think He'd Won the Bout: UFC Fans Fuming Over McGregor's NFL Game Swagger
    McGregor Reportedly Suspended for Month After Being Beaten by Khabib
    Conor McGregor’s Sisters Pep Up Brother With Swimsuit Snap
    Graffiti of Khabib-McGregor Bout in Istanbul Takes Internet by Storm
    Tags:
    fight, bout, MMA fighter, MMA, boxer, Floyd Mayweather, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Ireland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse