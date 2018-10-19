Fans Fume as Chinese Men’s Soccer Team Draws 0-0 With India

A 0-0 draw with India in the "planet derby" between the world's two most populous nations enraged Chinese soccer fans on Saturday.

"It is absolutely disappointing to think that these are the best 30 players from a population of three billion,"CCTV commentator He Wei wrote right after a draw at an international friendly match between China and India national men's soccer team.

India had not beaten China in its last 17 attempts and the international friendly in the city of Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, was the first between the two Asian giants in 21 years.

China ranks 76th and India 97th on the FIFA international rankings.

Most fans felt sure of victory at home in the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center, but despite attacking most of the match, China failed to finish off multiple attempts.

"The weak opponent has made the Chinese soccer team look worse. Way to go India," posted one fan on Sina Weibo.

The draw came hours before Gibraltar defeated Armenia in an international friendly, collecting its first victory since joining the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in 2013.

A win might have come earlier for the feisty British overseas territory — population 34,778 — if they played China instead, net users concluded.

