16:35 GMT +318 October 2018
    Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Oct. 6, 2018

    Users Disappointed as UFC Disqualifies Russian Fighter Who Attacked McGregor

    © REUTERS / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    107

    Russian UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov has been replaced by Michael Johnson for a matchup against Artem Lobov, which will take place on October 27 in Moncton, Canada, the UFC announced Wednesday.

    “Featherweight athlete Michael Johnson will be replacing Zubaira Tukhugov in the scheduled bout against Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith, due to an ongoing investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission,” the UFC statement read.

    READ MORE: Graffiti of Khabib-McGregor Bout in Istanbul Takes Internet by Storm

    The Nevada State Athletic Commission is currently filing formal complaints against Tukhugov, who’s a teammate of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and who was engaged in the post-fight brawl involving the Irish MMA star, Conor McGregor, at UFC 229 on October 6 in Las Vegas.

    The news has sent social media into meltdown, with many saying they would prefer to watch Tukhugov fight against Lobov, who’s on Team Conor:

    After Khabib’s win against Conor in Las Vegas on October 6, Tukhugov was filmed jumping over the fence of the octagon and sucker punching McGregor from behind:

    Shortly after the UFC 229 skirmish, Tukhugov posted a video on social media, which has since gone viral, saying that he had “slapped him as promised” to make McGregor “answer for his words,” apparently referring to an earlier verbal clash between the two.

    Following the incident, UFC President Dana White said Tukhugov would be kicked out for his role; in response, Nurmagomedov threatened to quit the UFC if his teammate is banned.

    READ MORE: 'We Can Make it Happen': Twitter Wild as Mayweather Accepts Khabib's Challenge

    In January 2018, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced it was handing down a two-year suspension to Tukhugov, retroactive to September 26, 2016, when the news that the fighter tested positive for a banned substance, ostarine, was first announced.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
