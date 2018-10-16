Khabib to 50 Cent Over Manager Insult: 'Don't Badmouth My Bro!'

Khabib Nurmagomedov has come out swinging at 50 Cent over his criticism of his manager's choice of attire, telling the rapper to "Never talk bad about my brother."

In an Instagram post which 50 has since deleted, the G-Unit rapper went after Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz, posting a link to a TMZ story accompanied by a photo of Abdelaziz in a suit which the 43-year-old record producer felt was in bad taste.

"Another case of bad representation, this fool in a cheap suit talking big money. LOL get the strap," 50 Cent wrote. "Damn that's a ugly f***ing suit," he added.

These words prompted Khabib's ominous response.

Earlier, after hearing about 50 Cent's offer to pay Nurmagomedov $2 million to transfer from UFC to Bellator, Abdelaziz had attacked the rapper over what he felt was an attempt to lowball his client.

"For $2 million, [that won't even] open a Coca-Cola bottle for Khabib…Khabib make a lot of money. We talk about $50 MILLION and up, we can talk. But $2 mil? This is garbage," Abdelaziz said, speaking to TMZ. 50 Cent's offer was simply "disrespectful," he added.

In the wake of last week's violence in the aftermath of the fight between Khabib and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, the UFC threatened to terminate Nurmagomedov's contract, suspend him or impose other sanctions. The Russian fighter shot back, threatening to leave the UFC over its cancellation of the upcoming fight between his friend Zubaira Tukhugov and Artem Lobov.

All hell broke loose at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 7 after Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor trainer Dillon Danis, who he accused of taunting him over his nationality, his family and his religion throughout the fight. The Russian fighter finished off Conor McGreggor Khabib in the 4th round with a chokehold, but remains unpaid for his victory. He has since gone on to challenge undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather.