Register
17:20 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Conor McGregor after bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov

    McGregor Under Probe as New Video of Post-Khabib Fight Mayhem Emerges - Reports

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Following the surrender of his Irish opponent in the octagon, the Russian athlete threw himself onto a McGregor team member, who had reportedly been insulting Khabib throughout the fight. This provoked mayhem that involved both fighters and their teammates and may result in "the Eagle" receiving a hefty fine.

    The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) will be looking into the actions of both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov following their match on October 6, despite initially seeing the Irish fighter as the victim, NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell told ESPN. According to him, a previously unpublished tape has given new insight into McGregor's involvement in the post-fight melee. The tape reportedly shows McGregor hitting a Khabib team member several times as he tried to rush out of the octagon.

    Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, punches Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Khabib Nurmagomedov Takes Down Conor McGregor at Ultimate Fighting Championship in 4th Round

    "We will be filing against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Because we withheld one purse, we will have to move expeditiously to a complaint and hearing. We're shooting for a final hearing date in November," Marnell said.

    READ MORE: McGregor Reportedly Suspended for Month After Being Beaten by Khabib

    Although Khabib's winnings remain in limbo, the fighter and UFC head Dana White exchanged jokes on social media. The Russian fighter posted his photo with the UFC title belt jokingly saying that it was smart of White to give the belt to him in the end, because otherwise Khabib would smash his car. The UFC head liked the joke and responded by writing "LOL. I'll tell your father," obviously referring to the promise of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov to punish his son for causing a ruckus after the fight with McGregor.

    The jesting exchange was well received by the Russian fighter's fans. A user named alex_snow_tattooist wrote: "Careful Dana, his dad is already going to give him a bollocking."

    Others were not so fond of his joke and suggested he would never do such a thing. The user, named 13hejjesan37, wrote: "And you would go to jail for that for 6 years. Who are you trying to trick? You wouldn't dare even touch it." Another user, named _andrei_simion_, wrote "With this attitude (even if this was a bad joke) you prove that you are no different than your opponent and none of you deserves to be in the UFC."

    Some users suggested that he should smash White's car anyway. A user named rockdroid_music wrote: "Dana is a corrupt dog, u should smash his car."

    READ MORE: WATCH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Clash in Las Vegas

    Conor McGregor and reigning lightweight UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov met in the octagon on October 6 in a much-anticipated fight. The Russian athlete emerged victorious in the fourth round after McGregor submitted following a successful neck-crank by Khabib. However, after the fight ended, Nurmagomedov rushed out of the octagon and assaulted McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, who had allegedly insulted the Russian fighter throughout the bout. The Irish fighter and Khabib's teammates also got involved in the post-fight melee.

    Related:

    McGregor Reportedly Suspended for Month After Being Beaten by Khabib
    Conor McGregor’s Sisters Pep Up Brother With Swimsuit Snap
    Khabib Nurmagomedov Takes Down Conor McGregor at Ultimate Fighting Championship
    WATCH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Fans Clash in Las Vegas
    Matt Damon Chooses McGregor-Nurmagomedov Fight Over His SNL Kavanaugh Role
    WATCH: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
    Uh-Oh: Khabib's Father Plans to Punish Son 'Harder' Than UFC After Vegas Fight
    WATCH Arena Melee Erupt Ahead of Conor-Khabib Superfight
    Tags:
    melee, mixed martial arts, suspension, probe, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White, Conor McGregor, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok