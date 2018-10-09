McGregor Reportedly Suspended for Month After Being Beaten by Khabib

The Irish athlete lost the much-anticipated UFC fight that took place in Las Vegas on October 6, after he submitted in the fourth round due to a neck crank performed by his Russian opponent.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been put on the medical suspension list of the Nevada Athletic Commission following his UFC fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas, according to a report by the website MMA Fighting. As reported by the cited document, the Irish fighter is under suspension until November 6 and cannot engage in any practice with contact until October 28.

Many social media users saw the suspension as the UFC punishing the Irish fighter for his involvement in the brawl that broke out after the match.

Not good enough, his pay cheque should be witheld as well.



Conor McGregor handed suspension by UFC after Khabib Nurmagomedov fight https://t.co/GChwkCpaHn — 1st Choice Plumbing (@moplumber786) October 9, 2018

Conor McGregor handed suspension by UFC after Khabib Nurmagomedov fight https://t.co/JAL4iMK7Bz

WTF? — elainemca1980 (@unitedireland80) October 9, 2018

Some twitterians noted that it's common for fighters after tough matches and is not a big deal.

Yep happens to 99.99% of fighters unless it was a near flawless performance 👍🏻 — daz 👊🏻 (@dazaturbo) October 9, 2018

Conor McGregor suspended by @ufc for 1 month is the most pointless suspension ever. He wouldn't be fighting anyway in the next month, he would be taking the month off anyways to recover from the beating he took. #ufc #MMA — Gareth Hill (@gforce_14) October 9, 2018

One of them noted that it was not an easy fight for McGregor.

Esp after bein ragdolled — 🎃Ian drennan🎃 (@Darthvad3r80) October 9, 2018

Others pointed out that such a brief medical suspension is hardly worth noticing.

Having a good laugh at Conor McGregor's medical suspension actually being news. — Stuart Dominick (@DomDom1984) October 9, 2018

The highly-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ended in the fourth round with McGregor's submission following a neck crank by the Russian fighter. However, Nurmagomedov's lightweight championship title remains in doubt because he has been accused of starting a brawl outside the octagon after McGregor surrendered. UFC head Dana White believes that the Russian athlete has a chance of keeping his title despite the misdemeanor. The Nevada Athletic Commission will rule on the fate of his title.