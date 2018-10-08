Register
    Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

    Uh-Oh: Khabib's Father Plans to Punish Son 'Harder' Than UFC After Vegas Fight

    Russian Channel Five
    Sport
    The long-anticipated showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for the UFC lightweight championship ended in chaos after Khabib leapt out of the ring to go after Conor's coach, sparking a massive brawl and multiple arrests.

    Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and coach of undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has promised to punish his son for breaking "discipline."

    "You can do whatever you want in the octagon. Outside it there are women, children and bystanders," the elder Nurmagomedov said, speaking to Russia's Channel 5.

    "I will be forced to apply an even harsher punishment…harsher than the UFC," the trainer promised. "There must be discipline and order," he stressed.

    Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Oct. 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    WATCH Arena Melee Erupt Ahead of Conor-Khabib Superfight
    Characterizing his son's behavior as unacceptable, Abdulmanap said Khabib had "jumped feet first" into the fight. The trainer promised that as the head of the team, he would take responsibility for what happened.

    After defeating McGregor in the fourth round on Saturday night, the younger Nurmagomedov got into a verbal squabble with the Irishman's jiu-jitsu coach Dillion Danis before jumping out of the ring and into the crowd to go after him, sparking a wider brawl. Nurmagomedov, who has since apologized for his actions, accused Danis of mouthing off about his religion, country and family.

    Later, UFC president Dana White said that three members of the Russian champ's team were arrested, and that he didn't rule out stripping him of his title over the incident.

    Conor McGregor has asked for a rematch

