The figure skater admitted that she made a number of mistakes during her performance, and vowed to continue honing her skills in order to avoid such mishaps in the future.

On October, Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova became the first woman in the history of figure skating to perform two quadruple Lutz jumps in a single program.

Despite this impressive accomplishment, Shcherbakova insisted that she made several mistakes during her short program.

"It was an important experience for me. I’m going to keep training and preparing for future competitions," she said.