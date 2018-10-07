Register
17:48 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Oct. 6, 2018

    WATCH Arena Melee Erupt Ahead of Conor-Khabib Superfight

    © REUTERS / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    Sport
    Get short URL
    3331

    Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was marred by violence both ahead and after the long-awaited fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. The tone was set at the weigh-ins, when a couple of enraged women organized their own - apparently, lightweight - bout.

    The long-awaited UFC 229 showdown of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov got off to an ominous start with a violent scuffle that erupting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the weigh-ins.

    An Instagram clip, posted by retired MMA fighter Brendad Schaub, shows a man in a white and yellow T-shirt man attempting to hurl a chair at another fan wearing a McGregor-branded shirt.

    A woman in black then gets into the action, apparently trying to defend the McGregor fan, but is shortly confronted by a worthy adversary — a yellow-clad lady who knocks her down with a hook.

    READ MORE: Caged Beauty: Meet UFC Octagon Girls Who Spiced Up the Khabib-Conor Fight

    The scene then descends into a chaotic two-on-two bare-knuckle brawl, with the two couples stomping on each other, covering rows of chairs in the process.

    "I'm telling you this fight is much, much bigger than just Conor vs Khabib," Brendad Schaub wrote, referring to "fired up" Russian and Irish fans.

    The much-anticipated UFC lightweight championship bout ended in the fourth round, with Conor succumbing to a Khabib neck crank, that was finished with a rear-naked choke.

    However, the Irishman's surrender didn't put an end to his conflict with Khabib, which then spilled across the octagon. Seconds after submitting Notorious, the Russian grappler leapt out of the ring to go after the Irishman's jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis, sparking a mass brawl in which a member of Khabib's entourage jumped into the octagon and punched Conor in the back of the head.

    Khabib Nurmagomedov, top, applies a rear naked choke hold to Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    WATCH UFC Fight Descend Into Chaos as Khabib Beats Conor in Championship Bout

    UFC President Dana White confirmed post-match that three members of the Russian champ's team were arrested after the brawl and also hasn't ruled out him being stripped of his title over the incident. Conor, in turn, said that he was "looking forward to the rematch."

    The arena brawl marked the latest crescendo of a simmering conflict between the two camps, which first made headlines in April, when the Irish fighter hurled a metal dolly through the window of a bus transporting Nurmagomedov and his team, shattering glass and injuring lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa. The attack appeared to be related to a heated exchange between Khabib and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov, that transpired some days earlier.

    Khabib is the first Russian to be crowned UFC champion. He claimed the lightweight title when he defeated Al Iaquinta on April 8. The 30-year-old Russian fighter remains unbeaten, extending his MMA win streak to 27. McGregor suffered his second defeat in the UFC.

    Tags:
    MMA, brawl, UFC 229, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White, Conor McGregor, Las Vegas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse