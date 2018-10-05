Register
15:26 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry eyes the ball prior to the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018

    Can Thierry Henry Wake 'Sleeping Giant'? Frenchman Set to Be Aston Villa Manager

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Former France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry is hotly tipped to get his first job in football management - at Aston Villa. But will be bring success to a team which had its glory days back in the early 1980s?

    Henry is one of the betting favorites to be named as the next manager of Aston Villa, who sacked their manager Steve Bruce — the former Manchester United player — on Wednesday, October 3.

    The Birmingham-based club, who won the European Cup in 1982, are considered "sleeping giants" but dropped out of the Premier League two years ago and have failed to get back up.

    The club were taken over by billionaire businessmen Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris in July and there was always the feeling that they would want their own man in the manager's office.

    If chosen as their new manager Henry would follow fellow top-class former players Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard into management. Lampard was appointed by Derby County — another club with an illustrious past — in the summer while Gerrard is in charge at one of Scotland's two biggest clubs, Glasgow Rangers.

    Had A Good World Cup With Belgium

    Henry, although a Frenchman, was Belgium's assistant manager as they made it through to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, where they were ironically beaten by France.

    In August he quit his role as a pundit on Sky Sports pundit to "fulfil my long-term ambition to become a football manager."

    Villa is a massive club with huge potential and would certainly attract Henry, who spent most of his career playing under Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

    But some experts think he does not have what it takes to get Villa back into the Premier League and challenging for the major honors.

    "We don't know anything about Henry, we don't his strengths and weaknesses at this moment in time," TV pundit and former Villa player Stephen Warnock told the Birmingham Mail.

    Warnock said he would prefer a proven name like Sam Allardyce. Other names who are in the frame are former Chelsea and Villa player John Terry, Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca and former Manchester United boss David Moyes, who became the favorite after a flood of bets on Friday, October 3.

    Whodunnit Over Cabbagegate

    Bruce was fired only a few hours after a fan threw a cabbage at him on Tuesday, October 2, before the club's dramatic game at home to Preston. The cabbage-thrower has not yet been identified.

    Villa were 2-0 up by half time but had a player sent off and were trailing 3-2 with only seconds remaining.

    Yannick Bolasie, who was signed on loan from Everton in August, scrambled an equalizer but Glenn Whelan missed a penalty in the seventh minute of injury time.

    It left Bruce with only one win in nine games.

    In May he led the club to the final of the Championship play-offs but they lost to Fulham, who grabbed a coveted place in the Premier League.

    Some Villa fans never forgave the 57-year-old for his spell as manager of their arch-rivals Birmingham City.

    "Aston Villa can confirm that manager Steve Bruce and his assistants Colin Calderwood, Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Gary Walsh are leaving their posts with immediate effect after having their contracts terminated. The process to appoint a new manager is under way," the club said in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

    Aston Villa last won the English championship in 1981 — long before it became the Premier League — and the following year they beat Bayern Munich to win the European Cup, which later became the Champions' League.

    But they have struggled in recent years and dropped out of the Premier League in 2016.

    Caretaker manager Kevin MacDonald will be in charge for their trip to Millwall on Saturday, October 9.

    Related:

    Football Legend Thierry Henry to Coach Bordeaux - Reports
    'Bizarre': Thierry Henry's Compatriots on Coaching Belgium in Clash With France
    Thierry Henry fined $2,000 for unintentionally hurting goalkeeper
    Tags:
    player, manager, coach, football, World Cup 2018, Arsenal, Thierry Henry, Birmingham, Belgium, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse