Register
01:00 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ryder Cup injury

    ‘Explosion of the Eyeball’: Ryder Cup Viewer Blinded by Flying Golf Ball (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Sport
    Get short URL
    201

    A woman was left permanently blind in her right eye after being hit by a golf ball at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National near Paris last week.

    According to reports, 49-year-old Corine Remande's eyeball "exploded" after US golfer Brooks Koepka careened a tee shot into a crowd of spectators lining the sixth hole Friday, the first day of the team competition between the US and Europe.

    ​Remande, who traveled from Egypt for the tournament, was treated by first responders and rushed to a local hospital. She was later transferred to the Croix-Rousse hospital in Lyon.

    "It happened so fast, I didn't feel any pain when I was hit," Remande recently told AFP. "I didn't feel like the ball had struck my eye, and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye socket and an explosion of the eyeball."

    Remande is considering legal action, claiming that there were no warning shouts by organizers that the ball was flying towards the crowd. The European Tour, the co-organizer of the event, is currently investigating the incident.

    "It is distressing to hear that someone might suffer long-term consequences from a ball strike," a Ryder Cup spokesperson told the New York Post Tuesday, adding that warning shouts were in fact made.

    ​"Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators, but this kind of incident is extremely rare. We can confirm that ‘fore' was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd. We are hugely sympathetic and will do everything we can to support the spectator, insofar as that is possible under very difficult circumstances," the spokesperson added.

    According to reports, 28-year-old Koepka rushed to Remande's aid after the incident, apologizing to the fan and signing a glove for her.

    "You don't want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman, and it's not a good feeling," Koepka said after the tournament, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

    "It doesn't feel good. You feel terrible for them. You know exactly how they are feeling, especially when you've got to go over to apologize because they are in pain, usually bleeding, and then to hit her in the face is not — you don't want to hit anyone in the face, especially not a woman. I just wanted to get out of there," Koepka added.

    Europe went on to beat the USA 17.5 to 10.5 by the end of the tournament Sunday.

    Related:

    WATCH Trump Doral Golf Club Shooting Footage
    US Golf Club Apologizes for Calling Cops on Black Women Playing Too Slowly
    Shinzo Abe's Accidental Somersault on Golf Course With Trump Goes Viral (VIDEO)
    'Anti-Hillary Golf' and 'Obama Eclipse': Trump's Retweets That Shook the World
    Bear Interrupts Golf Game in Anchorage, Alaska
    Tags:
    injury, tournament, golf, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse