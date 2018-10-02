Register
13:43 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected

    Man Utd Crisis: British Pundit Claims Embattled Mourinho Wants to Be Sacked

    © REUTERS / Action Images via Reuters / Alex Morton Livepic
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The club has had a poor start to its 2018/2019 season, picking up just ten points in seven Premier League games, and getting knocked out by underdogs Derby County in an early fixture of the Carabao Cup.

    A top football pundit has claimed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to be ousted from the club, adding that he believes it is time for him to part ways so the team can get back on track.

    BBC 5Live Sport pundit Chris Sutton has accused the embattled manager of adding “fuel to fire”, insisting he should stand down.

    READ MORE: Zidane Wants to Return to Managing 'Soon’, Media Speculate He May Head Man Utd

    "It’s time for Mourinho to go and when I said does he want the sack I suspect that he does in many respects. He’s an intelligent guy, why would he want to keep carrying it on and on by coming out and being provocative which is what it is," the pundit said.

    The Red Devils currently sit tenth in the Premier League standings, with just three wins, a draw, and three defeats.

    A picture taken on November 4, 2015 shows Jose Mourinho pulling up the collar on his coat during a UEFA Chamions league group stage football match between Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge stadium in west London
    © AFP 2018 / BEN STANSALL
    Mourinho Blasted by Man Utd Fans After Explaining Pogba's World Cup Prowess
    The squad have looked particularly shaky at the back throughout season, after Mourinho failed to sign any of his targeted defenders in the pre-season transfer window.

    Mourinho’s troubled relationship with French star Paul Pogba is another source of drama at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese accusing the midfielder of having an attitude problem and stripping him of vice-captaincy after their defeat to Derby County.

    At a press conference over the weekend, Mourinho said he does not think he is at risk of being fired even if his team’s form does not improve over the next few games, despite mounting rumors of the club’s board looking to sack him.

    READ MORE: Man Utd Manager Mourinho Handed Suspended Jail Sentence & Fine for Tax Fraud

    Related:

    Paul Pogba Praises Manchester United Players, Mourinho for Their Trust in Him
    Man Utd Manager Mourinho Handed Suspended Jail Sentence & Fine for Tax Fraud
    Zidane Ready to Replace Mourinho as Man Utd Manager Amid Early Season Crisis
    Tags:
    premier league, resignation, football, Manchester United, Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho, Manchester, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse