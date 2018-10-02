Man Utd Crisis: British Pundit Claims Embattled Mourinho Wants to Be Sacked

The club has had a poor start to its 2018/2019 season, picking up just ten points in seven Premier League games, and getting knocked out by underdogs Derby County in an early fixture of the Carabao Cup.

A top football pundit has claimed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to be ousted from the club, adding that he believes it is time for him to part ways so the team can get back on track.

BBC 5Live Sport pundit Chris Sutton has accused the embattled manager of adding “fuel to fire”, insisting he should stand down.

"It’s time for Mourinho to go and when I said does he want the sack I suspect that he does in many respects. He’s an intelligent guy, why would he want to keep carrying it on and on by coming out and being provocative which is what it is," the pundit said.

The Red Devils currently sit tenth in the Premier League standings, with just three wins, a draw, and three defeats.

The squad have looked particularly shaky at the back throughout season, after Mourinho failed to sign any of his targeted defenders in the pre-season transfer window.

Mourinho’s troubled relationship with French star Paul Pogba is another source of drama at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese accusing the midfielder of having an attitude problem and stripping him of vice-captaincy after their defeat to Derby County.

At a press conference over the weekend, Mourinho said he does not think he is at risk of being fired even if his team’s form does not improve over the next few games, despite mounting rumors of the club’s board looking to sack him.

