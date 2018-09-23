UK Boxer Joshua Knocks Out Russia’s Povetkin, Retains World Titles

LONDON (Sputnik) – Russia's heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin lost on Sunday to the United Kingdom’s world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua by knockout, who thus defended the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization titles.

The fight held at Wembley Stadium in London ended in the seventh round.

Povetkin suffered his second defeat having 34 victories with 24 knockouts. Joshua took his 22nd victory in his unbeaten record with 21 knockouts.

Hours before the fight, Anthony Joshua said that this bout definitely won’t be a cakewalk, saying that he had to be prepared "to go through hell and back."

