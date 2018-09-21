Register
06:28 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lawyer Richard McLaren (L) takes questions after delivering his second and final part of a report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), at a news conference in London, Britain December 9, 2016

    McLaren Claims WADA Gave Up on Possibility of Making Russia Comply

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has abandoned the idea of making Russia obey by deciding to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Canadian professor Richard McLaren, the author of the high-profile WADA report into doping in Russian sports, said.

    On Thursday, WADA President Craig Reedie said most members of the WADA Executive Committee voted to restore the status of RUSADA following its suspension in 2015 over violations of the World Anti-Doping Code. The WADA chief noted, however, that the organization might reinstate RUSADA's non-compliance if the Russian agency failed to meet a timeline of giving WADA access to the data and samples of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

    "I think WADA found themselves in a difficult circumstance where they decided the practicality of the situation should lead them in the direction that they've gone. In the course of doing so they have given up any hold on being able to make Russia comply," McLaren told CBC News broadcaster on Thursday.

    FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Travis Tygart, the chief executive officer of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Though athletes have often cited the win-at-all-costs culture as a reason they cheat, only a slim number of those surveyed said they would be tempted to take performance-enhancing drugs
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    WADA Reinstates Russian Anti-Doping Watchdog Despite US Call to Disband Executive
    McLaren called the vote to reinstate RUSADA a "watershed moment for WADA."

    "We'll see what the reaction is around the world. We see a swelling on the athlete side [now], very unfavourably towards what's been done," McLaren added.

    WADA’s decision to reinstate RUSADA was met with criticism from western officials and agencies. Particularly, the UK Anti-Doping authority (UKAD) questioned the world anti-doping agency’s independence in the vote. The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) CEO Travis Tygart, in his turn, said the international body should be reformed after its decision to reinstate RUSADA.

    READ MORE: WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Retracts Part of Doping Accusations Against Russia

    The global anti-doping agency’s commission, headed by McLaren, issued a two-part report on anti-doping rules violations in Russian sports in 2016 after Grigory Rodchenkov, the former director of the Moscow laboratory, who fled to the United States, said that the laboratory was involved in developing and distributing banned performance-enhancing substances for Russian athletes. The report claimed that there was a state-sponsored doping system in Russia.

    A doping control officer (File)
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Made in the USA: The Biggest Doping Scandals in American Sporting History
    The doping scandal led to several sanctions against the Russian athletes. Some of them were stripped of their medals, while others were banned from participating in 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In December 2017, the IOC decided to impose restrictions on the Russian national team ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Only "clean" athletes were allowed to participate under the neutral flag.

    Russian officials have refuted allegations of the existence of the state-run doping program but admitted there were issues with doping abuse in Russia.

    Evidence leaked by the Fancy Bears hacking collective, have since pointed at the politically motivated nature of McLaren's work.

    In August last year, WADA released a road map including 12 criteria, which Russia had to meet before WADA's compliance committee can recommend that RUSADA be reinstated. RUSADA said on September 14 that it had implemented all the WADA requirements for reinstatement.

    Related:

    WADA Informant Rodchenkov Alive, Reports of Attempted Suicide False - Lawyer
    WADA Confirms Bucharest Laboratory Covered Up Positive Doping Samples - Reports
    Russian Officials Say Rodchenkov Testimony Reveals WADA Informant's Falsehood
    FIFA on Claim of Doping in Russian Football: FIFA, WADA 'Left No Stone Unturned'
    Tags:
    doping, Russian National Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA), Russia, Canada, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse