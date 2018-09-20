Paul Pogba Praises Manchester United Players, Mourinho for Their Trust in Him

While Pogba thanked his teammates for their trust in his skills, Mourinho in turn praised Pogba’s confidence in the face of his previous failure.

French footballer Paul Pogba, who plays for Premier League club Manchester United, offered his thanks to his teammates and to the club’s manager, Jose Mourinho, for keeping him as the team’s top penalty taker despite a mistake he made earlier.

During a match against BSC Young Boys on Wednesday, Pogba scored two of the three goals, one of which was a penalty, which secured Man Utd’s victory.

As Sky Sports points out, it was also United’s first penalty since Burnley FC goalkeeper Joe Hart managed to save a penalty shot made by Pogba.

"I didn't have doubts about taking the penalty. I know I missed that one. Joe [Hart] got me that time but I won't do the same mistake," Pogba declared. "I had the confidence as well of the players, they let me take it, so I should thank them for this, for the manager – he let me take it as well."

Man Utd manager’s, Jose Mourinho, also praised Pogba’s efforts, adding that he likes when the player has "the courage to take a penalty after one that he missed."

"He missed against Burnley. The next penalty the team has, he is there to take it, to make it 2-0 and to kill the game for us," Mourinho said.

Earlier this year, Pogba became one of the stars of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia when he helped France prevail in the final match against Croatia and win the tournament.