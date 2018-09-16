Ronaldo Scores His Second Goal for Juventus Against Sassuolo

The 33-year-old Portuguese football star has scored his first goal for the Italian club Juventus during the fourth Serie A game of the season, against Sassuolo.

Ronaldo scored two goals during his first match for Juventus, in the 50th and 63rd minutes.

Pour moi Cristiano Ronaldo n'est pas seulement un joueur de football, c'est un joueur de classique.

Quand il joue, je crois entendre de la musique classique. #JUVSAS #JuveSassuolo pic.twitter.com/cYqziMt0s7 — Le tuukieur dans l'espace (@Bathily_90) 16 сентября 2018 г.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been nominated for the Best Men's Player of the Year award by FIFA, moved from Real Madrid to Juventus this summer for €105 million in a four-year deal.

He made a staggering 311 goals in 292 appearances for the Spanish football giant, becoming the club's all-time top goal scorer and picking up the Champions League trophy four times.