UFC's Nurmagomedov and McGregor Continue Off-Ring Feud Ahead of Fight in LA

The conflict between the fighters has been going on for almost a year, mostly on social media. However, both will soon have a chance to resolve the spat in the UFC Octagon in the near future.

The Instagram feud between UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov (current champion of the UFC) and Conor McGregor recently reignited after the Irish athlete responded to a recent post by Nurmagomedov on social media.

The Russian athlete was shown covered in sweat, seemingly after an intensive training session, while the photo was captioned "step by step."

McGregor, in response, posted a video of his sparring session, captioned "step by step you are getting stepped on," allegedly hinting that he will emerge victorious in the fight with the current UFC champion, which will take place in Las Vegas on October 6.

The Irish fighter's Instagram post sparked fury among fans of his Russian opponent, who promised him a bitter defeat in October.

"F**k yourself Mcnaggets!! Khabib will smash your ass!" a user named katerina_syvv wrote.

"As always, he is showing off right now, but will be beaten later," a user named sergey20031976 wrote.

Some noted that his sparring partner hasn't returned any punches, suggesting that Nurmagomedov won't be that merciful.

"Tell your sparring partners to beat you too," a user named bazaev_1 said.

"Conor, on October 6 people will pay to fly to the US, Turkey, Dubai, while you will be flying on the octagon for free on Khabib airlines," a user named mutiev91 wrote.

Still, many of McGregor's fans support him in the upcoming fight.

"Keep it up champ!" a user named nicks828 wrote.

"You're a great fighter Conner keep going pal," a user named Fosterellisjoe said.

This is not the first time that McGregor has tried to pick on his opponent in the upcoming fight. Their conflict began after the Irish fighter assaulted a bus with fighters, including Nurmagomedov, ahead of UFC 223. The attack was preceded by a heated exchange between the Russian UFC fighter and McGregor's friend, Artem Lobov.

After the incident, the much-anticipated fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor was announced and a month prior to the event, the conflict continued.

McGregor posted a photo from the notorious bus attack, showing Nurmagomedov's face with a caption suggesting that his father, Abdulmanap, is hiding behind "fake respect," just like his UFC champion son, whom McGregor called a "quivering coward." The Russian fighter never responded, while his father noted that Nurmagomedov would respond to it himself.