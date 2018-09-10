Zidane Wants to Return to Managing 'Soon’, Media Speculate He May Head Man Utd

The football legend resigned as Real Madrid manager in May 2018, citing the club’s "need for change," despite winning the Champions League three times in a row.

Former manager for Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane has announced that he wants to return to his coaching career in an interview with TVE. The football star has justified his desire to get back into management "soon" by saying that football is what he likes and what he has done all his life.

It is unclear so far what club will hire Zidane, but according to The Independent, the odds are good that Manchester United, which has had a weak start this season, could hire the football legend. The suggestion comes at odds with recent statements by Manchester United's Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward's statements, who said that current manager Jose Mourinho will be given a chance to remedy the situation.

READ MORE: Zidane Ready to Replace Mourinho as Man Utd Manager Amid Early Season Crisis

Zinedine Zidane managed Real Madrid Castilla for almost two years and another two for the club's main team until he left on May 31, 2018, saying that the club needs changes. The resignation came right after Zidane won the Champions League for the third consecutive time.