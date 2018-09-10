WATCH Goaltender's Mask Shatter After Slap Shot

A video posted online captured the scary moment when Riga Dinamo goalie Kristers Gudlevskis took a speeding puck right to his face after a powerful clapper by Denis Kulyash, a defenseman for the Cherepovets-based team Severstal.

The incident happened during Sunday’s Continental Hockey League (KHL) game played in the Latvian capital.

Video

During a power play attack on the hosts’ gate, 35-year-old Kulyash let fly a high-rising shot which was stopped by Dinamo Riga’s goaltender’s mask and which prevented Severstal from scoring a victory in the main time.

Shaken by the direct hit, Kristers Gudlevskis resumed his pace in the gate after a fellow teammate fetched him a new mask.

In overtime, the Russian team still managed to prevail 3-2.